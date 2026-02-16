 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway

Mumbai police have identified Deepak Chandra from Agra as the accused in the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. Minimally educated with no prior criminal record, Chandra was tracked through CCTV footage, digital footprints, and human intelligence by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai: In a development in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, senior Mumbai Police sources have identified the accused as Deepak Chandra, a resident of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to senior officials, the accused is minimally educated and, at the preliminary stage of investigation, has no prior criminal record registered against him. Sources further revealed that Chandra comes from a modest family comprising four to five members.

Read Also
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood...
article-image

Mumbai Crime Branch officials had been laying a sustained trap to apprehend the shooter. Thousands of CCTV footages were scanned and analysed, and investigators relied heavily on digital footprints to track down the accused.

Sources said that from the very night the firing incident took place, a dedicated team of the Mumbai Crime Branch had been continuously tracking the suspect. Apart from technical surveillance, human intelligence also played a crucial role in locating and nabbing the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Nita Ambani Welcomes Queen Rania Of Jordan In Dreamy White Saree, While Isha, Shloka & Radhika Serve Modern Glam In Mumbai
Nita Ambani Welcomes Queen Rania Of Jordan In Dreamy White Saree, While Isha, Shloka & Radhika Serve Modern Glam In Mumbai
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH

Further investigation in the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving...
Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'
Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have...
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have...
Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend: Who Is Raghav Sharma? Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Dating...
Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend: Who Is Raghav Sharma? Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Dating...