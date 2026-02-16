Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway

Rohit Shetty | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai: In a development in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, senior Mumbai Police sources have identified the accused as Deepak Chandra, a resident of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to senior officials, the accused is minimally educated and, at the preliminary stage of investigation, has no prior criminal record registered against him. Sources further revealed that Chandra comes from a modest family comprising four to five members.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials had been laying a sustained trap to apprehend the shooter. Thousands of CCTV footages were scanned and analysed, and investigators relied heavily on digital footprints to track down the accused.

Sources said that from the very night the firing incident took place, a dedicated team of the Mumbai Crime Branch had been continuously tracking the suspect. Apart from technical surveillance, human intelligence also played a crucial role in locating and nabbing the accused.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/