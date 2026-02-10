 French President Emmanuel Macron To Undertake Key Visit To India On February 17
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19 to attend the AI Impact Summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation and discuss trade, defence, and Indo-Pacific cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
French President Emmanuel Macron & Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake a three-day visit to India next week to attend the AI Impact Summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost ties in key sectors such as trade and defence.

Macron will begin his visit from Mumbai on February 17 where he and Modi will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks in Mumbai.

"Both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the French leader's visit.

The 'Horizon Roadmap' was unveiled following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Macron in Paris in July 2023. Its aim was to shore up bilateral ties including in trade and investment.

The MEA said Modi and Macron will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The two leaders will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries," it said in a statement.

The French president will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19.

"This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further," the MEA said.

The bilateral Year of Innovation will focus on collaborative events for innovation in different sectors, including culture, trade and technology.

