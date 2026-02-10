Passenger Plane Crashes Near Mogadishu Airport; All 55 Onboard Evacuated Safely

A passenger aircraft operated by Star Sky Airlines crashed along the shoreline of the Indian Ocean shortly after departing from Aden Adde International Airport in Somalia’s capital on Tuesday. The flight, carrying 55 passengers, was en route to Guri’eel in the Galgaduud region of Galmudug state.

Initial reports indicate the aircraft developed a mechanical fault within minutes of takeoff, forcing the pilot to attempt an emergency landing near the airport. During the manoeuvre, the plane’s wings sustained damage, while an engine malfunction further restricted the pilot’s ability to control the aircraft.

Confirming the incident, Somali Civil Aviation Authority Director Ahmed Moallim Hassan said the plane encountered technical difficulties soon after departure. The pilot tried to return to the airport but lost control, causing the aircraft to veer off the runway and crash along the shoreline.

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the site to conduct rescue operations and evaluate the damage. Authorities have confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated, though officials have yet to provide detailed information about injuries or the overall condition of those onboard.

The crash has prompted aviation authorities to begin an investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure as safety assessments continue.