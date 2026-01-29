Man Creates Ajit Pawar’s Portrait Using His Own Blood To Pay Tribute After Tragic Plane Crash | Screen Grab | X

Pune: The extraordinary devotion and emotional impact of late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, lovingly known as “Dada”, has no bounds. This is visibly reflected in a deeply emotional gesture by a party worker from Barshi, who created a portrait of Dada using his own blood.

The artwork, displayed among the large crowd in Baramati, has become a powerful symbol of the deep bond between Ajit Pawar and his supporters. Many present described the moment as both shocking and heartbreaking, reflecting the grief that has swept through the region following his shocking death.

As thousands gathered in Baramati to pay their final respects to the leader, the atmosphere was filled with sorrow, disbelief, and uncertainty. Farmers, labourers, students, women, and the elderly people of Baramati expressed a common concern about the future.

“Now what will happen to us? What is our future?” was a question repeatedly heard among the crowd, reflecting the sense of loss and emotional void felt by his supporters.

For many, Ajit Pawar was not just a political leader but also a guiding figure who stood with them through personal and social struggles. His passing has left a void that supporters say will be difficult to fill.

The powerful imagery of the blood-drawn portrait captures the scale of devotion and the depth of the emotional bond that defined Ajit Pawar’s relationship with the people.