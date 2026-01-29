‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: The last words that were heard from the cockpit moments before the crash took place in Baramti were “Oh s***,” confirms a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

This fatal crash has claimed the lives of five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, his attendant and the two cockpit crew, pilot in command Sumit Kapur and his first officer Shambhavi Pathak.

The Learjet 45 aircraft crash-landed during its second landing attempt at Baramati’s tabletop airstrip at around 8:45am on Wednesday. The aircraft was operated by Delhi-based VSR Venture Pvt Ltd.

The investigation brought to light that the last words heard from the crew were “oh s***.”

According to the officials, the jet crashed inside the airstrip perimeter but well short of the runway threshold, indicating it did not reach the touchdown zone. Investigators said the crew was attempting a second landing after aborting the first approach.

Ground communication at Baramati airport is handled by pilot trainees from two private aviation schools, Redbird Aviation and Carver Aviation, who were the primary point of contact for the aircraft.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also confirmed that the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR), together called the black box, have been recovered from the site. These devices will play a crucial role in reconstructing the final moments before the crash.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reached the crash site on Wednesday evening and has begun a detailed forensic probe.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry revealed that after the first aborted landing, the crew reported their position again and were given clearance at 8:43 am. However, officials noted that there was no readback of the landing clearance received from the cockpit.

At 8:44 am, air traffic control staff observed flames near the threshold of Runway 11, shortly before the aircraft crashed.

The whole of Maharashtra is in disbelief and deeply shocked by the loss of the great NCP leader, late Ajit Pawar, who was fondly known as ‘Dada.

The funeral of Ajit Pawar is being held today in Baramati. Several senior political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, are attending the last rites.