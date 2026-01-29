 ‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

This fatal crash has claimed the lives of five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, his attendant and the two cockpit crew, pilot in command Sumit Kapur and his first officer Shambhavi Pathak

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: The last words that were heard from the cockpit moments before the crash took place in Baramti were “Oh s***,” confirms a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

This fatal crash has claimed the lives of five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, his attendant and the two cockpit crew, pilot in command Sumit Kapur and his first officer Shambhavi Pathak.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar's Death: Will Schools In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Be Shut? Check What's Open & What's...
article-image

The Learjet 45 aircraft crash-landed during its second landing attempt at Baramati’s tabletop airstrip at around 8:45am on Wednesday. The aircraft was operated by Delhi-based VSR Venture Pvt Ltd.

The investigation brought to light that the last words heard from the crew were “oh s***.”

FPJ Shorts
Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mona Singh's Crime Drama Series?
Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mona Singh's Crime Drama Series?
BREAKING News! BJP's Saurav Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election, Gets 18 Votes
BREAKING News! BJP's Saurav Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election, Gets 18 Votes
US President Donald Trump Launches 'Trump Accounts' To Give Every Newborn $1,000 Investment Head Start
US President Donald Trump Launches 'Trump Accounts' To Give Every Newborn $1,000 Investment Head Start
Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds; Amit Shah, Fadnavis & Others Attend
Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds; Amit Shah, Fadnavis & Others Attend

According to the officials, the jet crashed inside the airstrip perimeter but well short of the runway threshold, indicating it did not reach the touchdown zone. Investigators said the crew was attempting a second landing after aborting the first approach.

Ground communication at Baramati airport is handled by pilot trainees from two private aviation schools, Redbird Aviation and Carver Aviation, who were the primary point of contact for the aircraft.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also confirmed that the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR), together called the black box, have been recovered from the site. These devices will play a crucial role in reconstructing the final moments before the crash.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reached the crash site on Wednesday evening and has begun a detailed forensic probe.

Read Also
‘A Leader Beyond Politics’: Politicians React To Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit...
article-image

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry revealed that after the first aborted landing, the crew reported their position again and were given clearance at 8:43 am. However, officials noted that there was no readback of the landing clearance received from the cockpit.

At 8:44 am, air traffic control staff observed flames near the threshold of Runway 11, shortly before the aircraft crashed.

The whole of Maharashtra is in disbelief and deeply shocked by the loss of the great NCP leader, late Ajit Pawar, who was fondly known as ‘Dada.

The funeral of Ajit Pawar is being held today in Baramati. Several senior political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, are attending the last rites.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Death: Pune Civic Body Shuts All Offices, Essential Services To Continue
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar
‘Oh S***’: Crew’s Final Words Before Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan...
Ajit Pawar Laid To Rest In Baramati With Full State Honours, Funeral Held At Vidya Pratishthan...
Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra, Breaks Down At His Funeral Pyre While Bidding Final Farewell In...
Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra, Breaks Down At His Funeral Pyre While Bidding Final Farewell In...
Accidental Death Report Registered In Plane Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4...
Accidental Death Report Registered In Plane Crash That Killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 4...
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed...
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed...