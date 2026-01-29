Two Women Killed After Truck Hits Them On Dhule Highway In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two women were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck on the Dhule Highway in the Waluj area on Tuesday evening, triggering shock and grief among locals.

The deceased have been identified as Anusaya Lalsingh Chavan (42), a resident of Darat, Umerkhed in Yavatmal district, and Vandana Nagorao Chavan (35), from Bodhadi, Kinwat in Nanded district. According to police, both women were travelling in the area when the truck rammed into them with great force. The impact was so severe that both women died on the spot. Local residents immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Traffic department PI Rajesh Yadav, PSI Shankar Shirsat, Waluj MIDC police station PI Vinod Abuj, Prakash Wagh, Shivaji Gaikwad and others immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The police team rushed the injured to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead after examination. The bodies were then shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled from the scene after the accident. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station, and a search operation is underway. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.