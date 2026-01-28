 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Commissionerate Ranks Second In State In 150-Day E-Governance Programme
Under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, a well-planned e-governance project was implemented effectively in the Divisional Commissionerate. The review of various departments was taken on a regular basis, the e-office was effectively implemented, and a people-centric decision process was given impetus.

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
CS Commissionerate Ranks Second in State in 150-Day E-Governance Programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Quality Council of India (QCI) has evaluated the working of government offices in the state under the state government’s 150-day e-governance reform programme. In the evaluation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional Commissionerate stood second in the state for doing the excellent work.

The result of the evaluation was declared on Republic Day on January 26. In the evaluation, various aspects, including Aaple Sarkar website, e-office, dashboard, WhatsApp chatbot, artificial intelligence, blockchain, GIS technology, and others, were considered.

Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Tuesday took the review meeting and congratulated the heads of the departments and employees for doing commendable work. Additional divisional commissioner Pratap Kale, Khushalsingh Pardeshi, Rita Metrewar, deputy collector Shubhangi Andhale, Manjusha Miskar, joint commissioner Dr Anant Gavhane, Rajesh Katkar, Dadasaheb Wankhede, Sushma Desai, Sarita Sutrave, Devidas Tekale, Manjusha Kapse, Harsal Baviskar, Vidyadhar Shelke, and others were present.

Papalkar said that due to the 150-day e-governance programme, the government works have become more transparent, rapid, and equipped with technology. It is the success of all the officers and employees. Work will be done for people effectively even in the near future.

In all, five district collectorates of the state were also selected in the 150-day e-governance programme, which included Dharashiv and Latur from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

Similarly, out of the selected 17 municipal councils, nine are from the division, including Udgir, Ahmedpur, Nilanga, Ausa, Kalam, Tuljapur, Lohara, Naldurg, and Sill

