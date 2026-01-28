Mystery Sounds Echo Across Beed; Authorities Rule Out Earthquake

Mysterious underground sounds in Latur; no seismic activity reported | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens of Beed district were left in a state of high anxiety on Tuesday after two deafening, mysterious sounds resembling loud explosions echoed across the region. The first sound was reported at approximately 9 am, followed by a second occurrence at 1 pm, prompting many citizens to rush out of their homes and offices in fear.

While the loud booms triggered immediate speculation of an earthquake, district authorities have moved swiftly to dispel the rumours.

Speaking to the media, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson confirmed that the administration immediately coordinated with experts to identify the source of the noise.

"We reached out to Kiran Narkhede, a prominent meteorologist at the Colaba Observatory in Mumbai. He has officially confirmed that no earthquake or seismic activity has been recorded in the Beed district or surrounding areas during these time intervals," Collector Johnson stated.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a formal advisory asking citizens to remain calm and not succumb to social media misinformation.

Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke emphasized that the situation is being monitored closely. "There is no reason to panic. We urge citizens not to spread or believe in baseless rumours regarding any natural disaster," they said in a joint statement