 PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Funeral With Full State Honours; Massive Crowd In Attendance
From early in the morning, roads that lead to the venue of the funeral, Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati, were flooded with people. Visuals show crowds stretching far beyond the ground; many were seen climbing onto tractors, trucks, rooftops, and walls just to catch a glimpse of Dada's last rites

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Thousands of people gathered from across Maharashtra in Baramati on Thursday morning to attend the funeral of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. His funeral was held with full state honours on his land and hometown, drawing massive crowds from across Baramti and nearby villages.

From early in the morning, roads that lead to the venue of the funeral, Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati were flooded with people. Visuals show crowds stretching far beyond the ground; many were seen climbing onto tractors, trucks, rooftops, and walls just to catch a glimpse of Dada’s last rites.

Large processions moved through the streets as chants of ‘Dada Amar Rahe’ echoed across the area, which was completely packed with no empty spaces. At the funeral venue, many stood in silence, wiping away tears, reflecting the deep emotional bond and lasting impact Pawar had on the people for decades

Several prominent national and state leaders arrived to pay their respects, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Mininster of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, along with senior ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party leaders from across Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government accorded full state honours, with a ceremonial guard of honour and police salute. Security was intensified across Baramati, and traffic diversions were put in place as the town struggled to manage the unprecedented turnout.

Locals say that they have never witnessed such a massive gathering in Baramati. Farmers, students, workers, women, and elderly citizens travelled from nearby villages in huge numbers, united in sorrow.

The visuals from Baramati stand as a powerful reminder of Ajit Pawar’s influence and the love he commanded among the people. As the town came to a standstill, Maharashtra said a tearful goodbye to one of its most loved  political figures.

