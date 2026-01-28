Cash, Valuables Worth ₹6.66 Lakh Stolen From Prozone Mall In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves stole cash and other articles amounting to Rs 6.66 lakh from a store in Prozone Mall, situated centrally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, early morning on Tuesday. Based on the complaint lodged by the store manager, a case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said that the thieves entered the mall in the wee hours on Tuesday from the backside of the mall. They later entered a footwear store on the ground floor and stole Rs 4 lakh cash from the counter. They later entered a saloon and stole cash worth Rs 2.61 lakh and a laptop. They then stole Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone from a café.

The security guards noticed some suspicious activities in the mall, and they entered the mall. They found some people in suspicious condition. The guards nabbed one of them, but the others managed to flee.

Cidco MIDC police station PI Geeta Bagwade, API Bharat Pachole, and others went and inspected the mall. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by store manager Sunil Kate.

PI Bagwade said that the mall is deserted in the wee hours. The gang of thieves took advantage of this situation and entered the mall. They stole cash and articles worth lakhs of rupees. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the thieves.