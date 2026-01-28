 Cash, Valuables Worth ₹6.66 Lakh Stolen From Prozone Mall In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Police said that the thieves entered the mall in the wee hours on Tuesday from the backside of the mall. They later entered a footwear store on the ground floor and stole Rs 4 lakh cash from the counter. They later entered a saloon and stole cash worth Rs 2.61 lakh and a laptop. They then stole Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone from a café.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Cash, Valuables Worth ₹6.66 Lakh Stolen From Prozone Mall In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves stole cash and other articles amounting to Rs 6.66 lakh from a store in Prozone Mall, situated centrally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, early morning on Tuesday. Based on the complaint lodged by the store manager, a case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

PI Bagwade said that the mall is deserted in the wee hours. The gang of thieves took advantage of this situation and entered the mall. They stole cash and articles worth lakhs of rupees. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the thieves.

