 Pune To Face Water Cut On Thursday; Check Affected Areas
The PMC's water supply department said that the water distribution will be resumed late on Friday morning. All peth areas and parts of merged areas, including Mukai Nagar, Kolhewadi, Khadakwasla, Narhe, and Gokulnagar, will not receive water supply

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Representative Photo

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation issued a notice regarding the water cut on Thursday. As per the notice, most parts will face water cuts on Thursday to assist with repairs and maintenance works at various water supply units.

The PMC's water supply department said that the water distribution will be resumed late on Friday morning. All peth areas and parts of merged areas, including Mukai Nagar, Kolhewadi, Khadakwasla, Narhe, and Gokulnagar, will not receive water supply.

Water supply from overhead tanks at Parvati, Chandni Chowk, Pashan, SNDT, Gandhi Bhavan, Chatushrungi, and Holkar will be shut. Additionally, Wadgaon, Warje, and Cantonment water works will be closed all day for civil and electrical maintenance, said officials from the PMC water supply department.

