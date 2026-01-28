BREAKING: Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes While Landing In Pune's Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Reportedly On Board; Video

Pune: A small aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reportedly crashed while attempting to land at around 8:45 am in Baramati on Wednesday. According to initial information, four to six passengers, including Pawar on board the aircraft sustained serious injuries.

The plane reportedly crashed into a field while landing. A public rally of Pawar was reportedly scheduled at 11 am today ahead of the Zila Parishad elections at Baramati.

Videos Of Crash Site Flood Internet

Videos of the crash site have flooded the internet, raising concerns of the Deputy Chief Minister's condition. The crash site shows glimpses of the ill-fated aircraft, burning. The aircraft can be seen damaged completely with first responders rushed to the site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There has been no official confirmation yet regarding the circumstances of the crash or the condition of Ajit Pawar. Emergency services are said to have rushed to the spot, and further details are awaited.

According to a latest DGCA statement, six people were reportedly killed in the crash. Authorities are expected to issue an official statement shortly as more information becomes available.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.