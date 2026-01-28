CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 3-Day Mourning After Ajit Pawar's Death; Several IT Companies, Including Siemens, Advise Work-From-Home In Pune

CM Fadnavis Announces 3-Day Mourning; Several IT Companies, Including Siemens, Advise Work-From-Home | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a three-day state mourning period following the shocking death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a fatal plane crash. This incident took place in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, the state government has declared a public holiday today and three days of mourning all over Maharashtra.

As the official mourning continues, several IT companies, including Siemens and others, have reportedly issued work-from-home advisories for their employees. These companies are allowing or recommending remote work as a precautionary measure. Employees who are already in the office have been requested to leave the office at the earliest and continue working from home, while the state observes grief and employees cope with the impact of the news.

In addition to the corporate sector, many schools and educational institutions across Maharashtra have remained closed today in respect of the mourning period. Students, teachers, and staff are joining the state in paying tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister.

Authorities have deployed additional security personnel to manage crowds and ensure public safety during this period of collective mourning.