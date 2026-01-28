Ajit Pawar Death: Pune Civic Body Shuts All Offices, Essential Services To Continue

Ajit Pawar Death: PMC Shuts All Offices, Essential Services To Continue | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the closure of all its offices for the day on Wednesday, January 28, following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to an official order issued by the office of the Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, all government offices under the Pune Municipal Corporation will remain closed for the entire day, except for essential services.

The order states that the decision has been taken as per directives received from the Maharashtra State Government after the sad demise of the Deputy Chief Minister earlier today.

In addition, the state government has declared official mourning from January 28 to January 30. During this period, all Heads of Departments within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation have been instructed to take the necessary action to observe government mourning as per prescribed norms.

The official communication has been circulated to all Heads of Accounts, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners of Circles 1 to 5, and Municipal Assistant Commissioners.

Essential civic services such as emergency healthcare, water supply, and sanitation will continue to function as usual.