 Ajit Pawar's Death: Will Schools In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Be Shut? Check What's Open & What's Closed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar's Death: Will Schools In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Be Shut? Check What's Open & What's Closed

Ajit Pawar's Death: Will Schools In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Be Shut? Check What's Open & What's Closed

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar's Death: Will Schools In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Be Shut? Check What's Open & What's Closed | Anand Chaini

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed in Pune's Baramati on Wednesday morning. He had taken off from Mumbai to address four rallies in Pune district for the February 5 Zilla Parishad elections. He is survived by his wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Meanwhile, a three-day state mourning has been announced as a mark of respect to Pawar. All state government offices, public sector undertakings, and administrative departments will remain closed. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, have also been shut, and several examinations and academic activities have been postponed. Moreover, government-organised entertainment programmes, public celebrations, and official events have been cancelled. Some IT companies, including Siemens, have issued work-from-home advisories for their employees.

Read Also
‘Guardian’ Minister Ajit Pawar Dead, Leaving Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Without Their Beloved...
article-image

However, essential services like hospitals and medical facilities, as well as public transport, including buses and local transport services, are functioning as usual.

Know about Ajit Pawar:

FPJ Shorts
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With Donald & Melania Trump After ICE Shootings
'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With Donald & Melania Trump After ICE Shootings

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Pune's Baramati: Funeral To Be Held Tomorrow Morning At 11 AM
article-image

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sarpanch Assaults Deputy Sarpanch Inside Beed Panchayat Samiti Office
Sarpanch Assaults Deputy Sarpanch Inside Beed Panchayat Samiti Office
Ajit Pawar’s Mid-Air Scare Story Resurfaces After Tragic Plane Crash That Claimed His Life In...
Ajit Pawar’s Mid-Air Scare Story Resurfaces After Tragic Plane Crash That Claimed His Life In...
No Air Ambulance For Pune-Mumbai Expressway; MSRDC Cites Feasibility Constraint
No Air Ambulance For Pune-Mumbai Expressway; MSRDC Cites Feasibility Constraint
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy, Says 'Purely An Accident...'
Nashik Agriculture Sector Observes Spontaneous Shutdown To Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death
Nashik Agriculture Sector Observes Spontaneous Shutdown To Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death