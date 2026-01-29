Nashik: Young Man Attacked With Koyta In Khutwad Nagar, Four Taken Into Custody | Photo: Representative Image

Nashik: Over the past three to four days, incidents of crime and hooliganism have increased in Nashik’s CIDCO and Ambad areas. It appears that criminal activity is resurfacing in the city following the municipal council elections. On Tuesday night, a young man was attacked with a koyta in the Khutwad Nagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ambad Police Station. A case has been registered at the Ambad Police Station, and four people have been taken into custody.

On Tuesday night, a four-wheeler rammed into the main gate of the Shripad Residential Complex. Residents removed the vehicle and helped two injured individuals. However, the driver fled the scene. Residents noticed that the vehicle was carrying a gang of 15 to 20 people who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They informed the police via the 112 helpline.

Before the police arrived, the youths in the vehicle attempted to create terror in the complex using swords, sticks, and koytas. The gang attacked a young man, identified as Kishor Matale, with a koyta. After injuring him, the attackers fled the spot. Police later admitted the injured Kishor Matale to a hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Bari visited the crime scene and the Ambad Police Station. A case was registered against the suspects the same night, and four people were taken into custody. Corporators Suvarna Matle and Sadhana Matle and former corporator Tanaji Jaybhave also arrived at the Ambad Police Station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Speaking to the media, ACP Sachin Bari said, “Four people have been taken into custody in the Khutwad Nagar case. The reason behind the attack is not yet clear. Several suspects linked to different criminal cases have been detained and are being interrogated.”

The Ambad area has a large industrial belt and a densely populated working-class community. Disputes, both minor and major, often escalate into physical altercations. In another incident over the last three days, a gang of around 20 people vandalised vehicles in the Trimurti Chowk area. Minors were also involved in the incident, and the police have taken all of them into custody.