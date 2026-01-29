 Nashik: Ramtirth Goda Samiti Announces New National Award For Indian Knowledge Traditions
In recognition of individuals who have made valuable contributions to nation-building, the Samiti instituted the tradition of the ‘Ramtirth Goda Rashtriya Jeevan Puraskar’

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: For many years, the Ramtirth Godavari Seva Samiti has been working to infuse new vitality into the eternal traditions of Indian life—spirituality, service, compassion, culture, national values, and social harmony. In recognition of individuals who have made valuable contributions to nation-building, the Samiti instituted the tradition of the ‘Ramtirth Goda Rashtriya Jeevan Puraskar’.
Expanding this tradition, a new national award dedicated to the vast world of Indian knowledge traditions has been announced this year, named the ‘Ramtirth Goda Prachyavidya Prakash National Award’.


The first recipient of this newly instituted award will be Vedamurti Pt. Rajeshwar Shastri Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka)—a distinguished scholar of the Rigvedic tradition, a leading authority in Vedic, Shastra and Dharmashastra traditions, and a visionary academic who has harmoniously integrated the Gurukul education system with modern university-based research.

The Samiti stated that this selection honors the glorious heritage of India’s knowledge traditions and marks a significant step toward the revival and rejuvenation of classical scholarship.


Nature of the Award:
Cash prize of ₹1,00,000/-
Memento
Citation (Manpatra)
Ceremonial shawl (Mahavastra)

Grand National Ceremony on 31st January
The award presentation ceremony will be held on 31st January at 6:00 PM, at the sacred Ramtirth Ganga Ghat, Nashik, in the presence of eminent dignitaries from the central and national levels.


The ceremony will be graced by Gajendra Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture and Environment, Shanta Kumari, Chief Director, Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Vijayatai Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women


Grand Goda Aarti by 1111 Women
On the occasion of Godavari (Goda) Jayanti, a grand and divine Goda Aarti by 1111 women will be performed at the Ramtirth Ganga Ghat.
This historic moment is expected to become a golden chapter in Nashik’s cultural legacy. With participation from women across diverse sections of society, this collective Aarti will symbolize a sublime confluence of social harmony, women’s power, and spiritual consciousness.

