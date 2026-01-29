 Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences
Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences

As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, autorickshaw permits are issued only to individuals who are not engaged in any other form of employment. However, the RTO has observed widespread violations of this condition across Pune

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences | Representational Image

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued a stern directive to autorickshaw permit holders who are employed in government, semi-government, or private companies or other organizations, asking them to immediately surrender their permits. The RTO has issued a warning, threatening strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act against those who do not comply.


As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, autorickshaw permits are issued only to individuals who are not engaged in any other form of employment. However, the RTO has observed widespread violations of this condition across Pune.

article-image


At the time of applying for a permit, applicants are required to submit an affidavit stating that they are not employed elsewhere. Officials clarified that even if a permit holder takes up a job after obtaining the permit, they are legally bound to surrender the autorickshaw license.


Despite this, several individuals continue to hold permits while being employed in other sectors. The RTO has now directed such permit holders to comply immediately or face penal action.

article-image


Officials noted that Pune’s rapid population growth has led to a sharp increase in the number of vehicles on city roads. To bridge the gap between demand and availability of autorickshaws, and to create employment opportunities, the state transport department began issuing new autorickshaw permits in 2017.


At present, Pune city has over 83,000 autorickshaw permits, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has more than 40,000. The RTO has stated that enforcement drives will be intensified to ensure that autorickshaw permits are held strictly by eligible individuals, in accordance with the law.

