Nashik: Daring Early-Morning Robbery, Thieves Loot Valuables Worth Lakhs In Igatpuri | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A daring robbery took place in the Giran Shop area of Igatpuri city in the early hours of the morning. Seeing that no one was home, the thieves broke down the main door and entered the house. Once inside, they used a crowbar to force open the safe in a cupboard on the first floor and looted valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

Watch Video:

The thieves made off with approximately five to five and a half tolas of gold, ten tolas of silver, and cash, totalling several lakhs of rupees. Before leaving, the thieves ransacked the cupboards and also took the jewellery receipts with them.

The incident began in the early morning. The thieves broke down the main door of the house and entered. They searched all the rooms and focused their attention on the safe. Using a crowbar, they forced open the safe and took the gold and silver jewellery and cash from inside.

While committing the robbery, the thieves locked the doors of the neighbouring houses from the outside to prevent anyone from coming out. The incident came to light when the neighbours raised an alarm after discovering their doors were locked from the outside, and they informed the police.

Igatpuri police arrived at the scene. The police inspected the crime scene. A search for the thieves is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend them soon. This robbery has created an atmosphere of fear among the residents of the area. Many have started implementing stricter security measures for their homes.

The police stated that the thieves are experienced and had planned the robbery in advance. The use of a crowbar to force open the safe indicates that the job was done meticulously. The police have started questioning suspects in the area and expect to make progress soon. Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the police if no one is home at night or if they spot any suspicious individuals.