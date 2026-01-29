 Ajit Pawar Ensured Baramati Got A New Ambulance; It Carried His Mortal Remains: Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Ensured Baramati Got A New Ambulance; It Carried His Mortal Remains: Driver

Ajit Pawar Ensured Baramati Got A New Ambulance; It Carried His Mortal Remains: Driver

In a tragic twist of fate, the ambulance Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had helped secure for Baramati municipality was used to carry his mortal remains, its driver recalled. Nazeem Kazi said Pawar intervened six months ago to replace an ageing ambulance. Pawar died on Wednesday in a chartered plane crash near Baramati.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Anand Chaini

Mumbai: A gesture of compassion by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar returned in a cruel twist of fate as the very ambulance he helped secure for the Baramati municipality carried his mortal remains, the ambulance driver recalled on Thursday.

Nazeem Kazi, who has been serving as an ambulance driver with the municipal council, said Pawar had intervened around six months ago after learning that the local body was operating with a decades-old ambulance.

"There was a news report that the Baramati Municipal Council had a very old ambulance. After learning about it, Ajit Pawar immediately convened a meeting of the officials concerned. He ensured that a new ambulance was provided without any delay," Kazi said.

His voice choked with emotion as he recounted the heartbreaking irony that followed Pawar's untimely death.

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Ensured Baramati Got A New Ambulance; It Carried His Mortal Remains: Driver
Ajit Pawar Ensured Baramati Got A New Ambulance; It Carried His Mortal Remains: Driver
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First And Look To Seal Final Spot
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First And Look To Seal Final Spot
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

"Unfortunately, I had to drive Ajit Pawar's body from the hospital in the same ambulance he helped us get," Kazi said with teary eyes.

Recalling his last interaction with the leader, Kazi said Pawar had given him one simple but powerful piece of advice when the ambulance was handed over.

"He told me to do my job honestly. I cannot forget those words today, because I had to drive the ambulance carrying him for the last time," he said.

Read Also
Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA, Forensic Teams Reach Site On Jan 29 To Probe Crash That Killed...
article-image

Also Watch:

Pawar and four other persons on board a private chartered plane were killed on Wednesday morning after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop airstrip in his home turf Baramati in Pune district.

The 66-year-old NCP chief, popularly known as 'Dada' (elder brother), was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground in Baramati on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Ramtirth Goda Samiti Announces New National Award For Indian Knowledge Traditions
Nashik: Ramtirth Goda Samiti Announces New National Award For Indian Knowledge Traditions
Nashik: Young Man Attacked With Koyta In Khutwad Nagar, Four Taken Into Custody
Nashik: Young Man Attacked With Koyta In Khutwad Nagar, Four Taken Into Custody
Two Women Killed After Truck Hits Them On Dhule Highway In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Two Women Killed After Truck Hits Them On Dhule Highway In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Nashik: Grand Job Fair To Be Held At SVKT College On January 31
Nashik: Grand Job Fair To Be Held At SVKT College On January 31
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister...
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister...