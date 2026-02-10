Video: Russian Figure Skater Performs To Dhurandhar & Other Bollywood Tracks At 2026 Winter Olympics; Netizens Shower Praises

Anastasiia Gubanova | Instagram/glideandglimpse

Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Figure skating fans across the world, especially in India, were captivated after Russian-born Georgian skater Anastasiia Gubanova delivered a stunning routine set to Bollywood music, blending elite athleticism with Indian cinematic flair.

Gubanova’s short program featured a lively mashup of popular Hindi film tracks, beginning with San Sanana from the Shah Rukh Khan–starrer Asoka before transitioning into the high-energy title track of Dhurandhar. The seamless fusion of classical figure skating elements with Bollywood rhythms instantly struck a chord with viewers.

Clips of the performance quickly spread across social media platforms, where Indian users flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis, praising the creativity and cultural appreciation behind the routine.

Cultural tribute through costume and choreography

Beyond music, the performance stood out visually. Gubanova skated in a vibrant red-and-gold costume complemented by a traditional red bindi, details many interpreted as a thoughtful nod to Indian aesthetics. During segments of her routine, she also incorporated dance movements inspired by Punjabi folk styles, adding depth and cultural texture to her choreography.

Fans noted how these artistic choices elevated the emotional appeal of the performance, making it feel like a celebration of Indian culture on a global sporting stage.

Social media erupts with praise

As videos circulated widely on Instagram, X, and YouTube, Indian audiences expressed overwhelming admiration. Many called the routine “goosebump-inducing,” while others highlighted how rare and powerful it felt to see Bollywood music featured at the Olympics.

Several users commented that the performance offered a sense of representation, blending sports and culture in a way that resonated deeply with Indian viewers.

Who is Anastasiia Gubanova?

Anastasiia Gubanova, 23, is a highly accomplished figure skater who represents Georgia in international competitions. Born in Russia, she has steadily built a reputation as one of Europe’s top skaters. Her career highlights include winning gold at the 2023 European Figure Skating Championships and securing multiple medals across the ISU Grand Prix and Challenger Series events.

Known for her expressive artistry and technical precision, Gubanova has often experimented with diverse musical styles, but her Bollywood-inspired Olympic routine marks one of her boldest creative ventures.