 'Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai': Specially-Abled Child Denied Access To Swing At Delhi Park; Video Sparks Outrage Online
A Delhi mother’s viral video shows her specially-abled daughter being denied access to a swing at Sunder Nursery Park, with a guard allegedly saying, “Iska dimaag thik nahi hai.” When parents protested, guards reportedly ganged up on them. The incident sparked outrage online, with netizens demanding accountability, inclusion, and dignity for every child

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Instagram/inika_unstoppable

A disturbing incident at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery Park has triggered widespread anger on social media after a mother of a specially-abled child shared her traumatic experience in a viral Instagram video. The woman alleged that park guards denied her daughter access to a swing, leading to a heated confrontation that escalated into a public brawl.

‘Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai’: Guard’s shocking remark

According to the mother, she had taken her specially-abled daughter to the government-run public park, where the child expressed a simple wish to play on the swings. However, the situation took a painful turn when a guard allegedly refused, making the insensitive remark, “Iska dimaag thik nahi hai” (She is not of sound mind).

The woman said she was left stunned and deeply hurt by the statement, which she described as both discriminatory and degrading.

Parents step in, tensions escalate

Other parents present at the park reportedly intervened, confronting the guards and asserting that no child should be denied the right to play based on disability. They emphasised that the girl was equally capable and deserved dignity and inclusion.

However, the confrontation soon intensified. The mother alleged that a group of guards ganged up on the parents, attempted to intimidate them, and even threatened violence while demanding they leave the park.

Mother’s emotional appeal goes viral

Towards the end of the video, the mother made a powerful appeal, saying, “Every child has the right to play with dignity. Inclusion is not optional. So I urge the government to please make sure that no child is banned from the parks.”

Instagram/inika_unstoppable

Instagram/inika_unstoppable | Comments

Her emotional plea struck a chord online, with thousands of users expressing solidarity, anger, and support.

Netizens react

The incident sparked a wave of condemnation across social media platforms. One user commented, “Kicking a disabled child out of a playground is not a policy failure; it is a moral collapse, witnessed in public. Good luck to us fighting for animal rights in a society that treats its disabled children like this.”

Another wrote, “I am so sorry this happened with you. I am sending you lots of love and light, this mindset as showed by them is very dangerous. Glad you posted this and took a strong stance.”

Instagram/inika_unstoppable

Instagram/inika_unstoppable | Comments

A third user added, “This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Sorry you had to go through this! You should never have had to fight for your child’s right to simply play. Thank you for standing your ground and calling out this ignorance. Your courage matters, and so does Inika’s joy.”

The incident has once again ignited conversations around accessibility, sensitivity training for public staff, and the urgent need for inclusive public spaces that uphold dignity and equality for children of all abilities.

