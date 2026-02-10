'Main Thakur Hoon… Mujhe Pura Garv Hai': HDFC Employee Astha Singh Issues Statement After Viral Video Shows Her Abusing, Threatening Colleague

A video that surfaced on social media on February 9 showing an HDFC Bank employee allegedly misbehaving and making a caste-based assertion went viral rapidly, which led to widespread outrage online.

The video, which began circulating like wildfire across platforms, appeared to show the woman involved using offensive language during a heated altercation.

Following the backlash, the employee, Astha Thakur, released a video statement presenting her version of events and urging the public not to jump to conclusions without understanding the full context.

‘Not a Customer, But a Colleague’: Astha Thakur

In her clarification video, Astha stated that the woman seen in the viral clip was not a customer, but her colleague, Ritu, who works at the same branch. In the video, she reiterated that she stands by her “Thakur” statement and said she is proud to be a Thakur.

According to Astha, Ritu had recently submitted her resignation and sought immediate relieving on the same day, which led to a discussion between the two. She further claimed that Ritu’s sister-in-law had arrived at the branch early in the morning, and a minor argument ensued, eventually escalating into an altercation.

Alleged Confrontation After Working Hours

Astha further alleged that the situation went out of hands later in the day when around 4:30 pm, after official working hours, Ritu’s husband stormed into the branch, behaved aggressively and began verbally abusing her.

According to Astha, the man allegedly questioned her caste, used derogatory language, and issued a threat, saying, “Main tumhari saari garmi nikaal dunga” (I will strip you of all your arrogance).

‘Statement Was Made in Anger’, Says Employee

Astha said the alleged threat and personal remarks pushed her to a breaking point, leading her to make the statement that later went viral

“Main Thakur hoon, mujhse bakchodi nahi karna.”

She claimed the remark was made in the heat of the moment, following provocation and insisted that the viral video did not reflect the full sequence of events.

In the video, she also remarked that she still is with the Thakur statement and that she is proud of being a Thakur.

In her appeal, Astha urged viewers to consider both sides of the story and refrain from forming opinions based solely on short, out-of-context clips circulating online.

No Official Response From HDFC Bank Yet

As of the time of publishing this report, HDFC Bank has not issued any official statement or clarification regarding the viral video or the allegations made by the employee.

