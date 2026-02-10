Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former UP Minister Madan Chauhan Escapes Assassination Attempt In Hapur | IANS

Hapur (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh minister of state and Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan escaped an assassination attempt in Harpur district after car-borne youths allegedly tried to shoot him, but their gun failed to fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Garhmukteshwar area on Monday night when Chauhan was travelling in his car to Hirnapura village to attend a relative's engagement ceremony.

As he entered the village after getting off an expressway, a few youths in a car allegedly intercepted his vehicle, Chauhan said.

He alleged that one of the assailants pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire at him, but the weapon did not discharge.

When the security personnel accompanying him tried to apprehend the attackers, they fled the spot.

Based on Chauhan's complaint, an FIR has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the accused.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)