BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents | IANS

Hyderabad: A candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana municipal elections allegedly died by suicide.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in the Maktal Municipality of Narayanpet district late on Monday night.

Erukali Mahadevappa, who had filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from ward number 6 in Maktal municipality, was found hanging at his residence.

Mahadevappa’s family members alleged that Mahadev's opponents have been intimidating him since he filed his nomination.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A police officer said they have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

The polling for the election in 116 municipalities and seven corporations across Telangana is scheduled for Wednesday.

The campaign for municipal polls ended on Monday. On the last day, Mahadevappa, who participated in the campaign with BJP MP DK Aruna, committed suicide.

Family members alleged that there was pressure on Mahadevappa from the beginning to withdraw from the municipal election race. There are allegations that he committed suicide due to threats from some people.

Meanwhile, blaming the ruling Congress party for the candidate’s suicide, the BJP is planning a protest in Hyderabad.

The police force was deployed at the BJP state office as the party was reportedly planning to march to the DGP office to lodge a protest and demand an investigation.

Telangana BJP blamed the Congress party for its candidate’s death.

Telangana BJP's Tweet

“Rahul Gandhi, CM Revant Reddy & Congress party are responsible for the tragic death of Erukala Mahadevappa, BJP’s Ward-6 candidate from Makthal - a son of a humble Scheduled Tribe family who dared to stand up for democracy. His death has shaken the conscience of Telangana. Allegations of sustained threats, intimidation and relentless pressure by Congress goons expose a dangerous climate where grassroots democracy is being suffocated. When a young tribal voice feels so cornered that hope disappears, it is not just a tragedy - it is a dark stain on our democratic system,” Telangana BJP said in a post on ‘X’.

“In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi delivers loud lectures about 'saving democracy'. But in Telangana, his party stands accused of strangling democracy in broad daylight - silencing dissent not with debate, but with fear and intimidation. Democracy is not a slogan shouted before cameras; it is the courage of ordinary citizens like Mahadevappa who step forward to serve their neighbourhood and communities despite fear and intimidation,” it said.

“Our State President is rushing to Makthal to stand with the grieving family. This fight is no longer about one ward or one election - it is about the very survival of democracy, the dignity of tribal leaders, and the right of every citizen to contest, speak and stand without fear,” the BJP added.

