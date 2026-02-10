 BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents

BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents

A BJP candidate in Telangana’s Maktal municipality, Erukali Mahadevappa, was found dead in an alleged suicide days before civic polls. His family claimed he faced threats and pressure to withdraw his nomination. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The BJP blamed the ruling Congress and announced protests, calling the death a blow to democracy.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents | IANS

Hyderabad: A candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana municipal elections allegedly died by suicide.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in the Maktal Municipality of Narayanpet district late on Monday night.

Erukali Mahadevappa, who had filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from ward number 6 in Maktal municipality, was found hanging at his residence.

FPJ Shorts
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes ₹26.81 Lakh Service Tax Demand Against Advocate In Big Relief To Practising Lawyers
Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes ₹26.81 Lakh Service Tax Demand Against Advocate In Big Relief To Practising Lawyers

Mahadevappa’s family members alleged that Mahadev's opponents have been intimidating him since he filed his nomination.

Read Also
Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case
article-image

The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A police officer said they have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

The polling for the election in 116 municipalities and seven corporations across Telangana is scheduled for Wednesday.

The campaign for municipal polls ended on Monday. On the last day, Mahadevappa, who participated in the campaign with BJP MP DK Aruna, committed suicide.

Family members alleged that there was pressure on Mahadevappa from the beginning to withdraw from the municipal election race. There are allegations that he committed suicide due to threats from some people.

Meanwhile, blaming the ruling Congress party for the candidate’s suicide, the BJP is planning a protest in Hyderabad.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former UP Minister Madan Chauhan Escapes Assassination Attempt In Hapur
article-image

The police force was deployed at the BJP state office as the party was reportedly planning to march to the DGP office to lodge a protest and demand an investigation.

Telangana BJP blamed the Congress party for its candidate’s death.

Telangana BJP's Tweet

“Rahul Gandhi, CM Revant Reddy & Congress party are responsible for the tragic death of Erukala Mahadevappa, BJP’s Ward-6 candidate from Makthal - a son of a humble Scheduled Tribe family who dared to stand up for democracy. His death has shaken the conscience of Telangana. Allegations of sustained threats, intimidation and relentless pressure by Congress goons expose a dangerous climate where grassroots democracy is being suffocated. When a young tribal voice feels so cornered that hope disappears, it is not just a tragedy - it is a dark stain on our democratic system,” Telangana BJP said in a post on ‘X’.

Read Also
Murder Attempt Caught On Camera: Telangana Man Smashes Pregnant Wife's Head With Brick Over Family...
article-image

“In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi delivers loud lectures about 'saving democracy'. But in Telangana, his party stands accused of strangling democracy in broad daylight - silencing dissent not with debate, but with fear and intimidation. Democracy is not a slogan shouted before cameras; it is the courage of ordinary citizens like Mahadevappa who step forward to serve their neighbourhood and communities despite fear and intimidation,” it said.

“Our State President is rushing to Makthal to stand with the grieving family. This fight is no longer about one ward or one election - it is about the very survival of democracy, the dignity of tribal leaders, and the right of every citizen to contest, speak and stand without fear,” the BJP added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over...
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over...
BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents
BJP Candidate In Telangana Municipal Polls Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Intimidation By Opponents
'Not Satisfied With Response': Maithili Thakur Questions Health Minister Over Dilapidated Hospital |...
'Not Satisfied With Response': Maithili Thakur Questions Health Minister Over Dilapidated Hospital |...
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former UP Minister Madan Chauhan Escapes Assassination Attempt In Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Former UP Minister Madan Chauhan Escapes Assassination Attempt In Hapur
Mumbai: ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani In Money Laundering Probe After Failure To Attend...
Mumbai: ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani In Money Laundering Probe After Failure To Attend...