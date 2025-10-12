Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case

A 33-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and found lying unconscious with a head injury in Medak district of Telangana, died. | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and found lying unconscious with a head injury in Medak district of Telangana, died, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a daily-wage labourer had left her home for labour work on Friday. Some residents alerted the police after noticing her lying unconcious under a tree in Kulcharam mandal on Saturday morning.

The woman, mother of five, was initially taken to a local hospital and subsequently referred to another hospital in Hyderabad but died on the way on Saturday night, a police official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, a rape and attempt to murder case was initially registered, which was now altered to murder after the woman's death, the official said.

On reports that she was gang-raped, he said they were further investigating and examining CCTV footage.

