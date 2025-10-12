 On Camera: Men On Bike With 'Pistol' Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Outside Her House In Ghaziabad - VIDEO2
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Men On Bike With 'Pistol' Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Outside Her House In Ghaziabad - VIDEO2

On Camera: Men On Bike With 'Pistol' Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Outside Her House In Ghaziabad - VIDEO2

Eyewitnesses said the man sitting on the back of the bike was holding a pistol, which he waved to scare people. The victim bravely chased the robbers for about 50 metres, but they fled while brandishing the weapon.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image

A shocking CCTV footage of a chain-snatching incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a woman standing outside her house when a bike carrying two men stops near her and the man sitting pillion snatched the gold chain from her neck in a jiffy. Before the woman could realise that she had been robbed, the thieves sped up and fled the scene.

According to reports, the victim Babita Gupta, wife of Rajeev Gupta, who works as an engineer at a private company, is a resident of Vasundhara Sector-13 under Indirapuram Police Station area in Ghaziabad.

Read Also
MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur
article-image

Earlier today, Babita Gupta was standing outside her house when two miscreants on a black motorcycle wearing helmets arrived and snatched the chain from her neck.

Eyewitnesses said the man sitting on the back of the bike was holding a pistol, which he waved to scare people. The victim bravely chased the robbers for about 50 metres, but they fled while brandishing the weapon.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Announces Three Candidates For J&K Rajya Sabha Polls; NC Fields Full Slate, Alliance Talks Stuck
BJP Announces Three Candidates For J&K Rajya Sabha Polls; NC Fields Full Slate, Alliance Talks Stuck
‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes Viral
‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes Viral
Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown
Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area
Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area

Locals said the incident took place barely 150 metres from a police outpost. Police said a case of chain snatching has been registered based on the woman's complaint, and an investigation has begun. CCTV footage of the suspects has also been recovered, and they are expected to be arrested soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Visuals: Women Journalists Attend Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's Second Press Conference At Afghan...

Visuals: Women Journalists Attend Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's Second Press Conference At Afghan...

Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown

Manipur Police Rifleman Arrested With Contraband Drugs; Two More Peddlers Held In Crackdown

Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area

Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Lucknow Gang-Rape, Says Law And Order In UP Has Hit Zero

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Lucknow Gang-Rape, Says Law And Order In UP Has Hit Zero

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape...