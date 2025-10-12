On Camera: Men On Bike With 'Pistol' Snatch Woman's Gold Chain Outside Her House In Ghaziabad - VIDEO2

A shocking CCTV footage of a chain-snatching incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a woman standing outside her house when a bike carrying two men stops near her and the man sitting pillion snatched the gold chain from her neck in a jiffy. Before the woman could realise that she had been robbed, the thieves sped up and fled the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the victim Babita Gupta, wife of Rajeev Gupta, who works as an engineer at a private company, is a resident of Vasundhara Sector-13 under Indirapuram Police Station area in Ghaziabad.

Earlier today, Babita Gupta was standing outside her house when two miscreants on a black motorcycle wearing helmets arrived and snatched the chain from her neck.

Eyewitnesses said the man sitting on the back of the bike was holding a pistol, which he waved to scare people. The victim bravely chased the robbers for about 50 metres, but they fled while brandishing the weapon.

Locals said the incident took place barely 150 metres from a police outpost. Police said a case of chain snatching has been registered based on the woman's complaint, and an investigation has begun. CCTV footage of the suspects has also been recovered, and they are expected to be arrested soon.