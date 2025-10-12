Delhi Police Arrest Four, Recover 440 Kg Cashews Stolen From Warehouse In New Kondli Area

The Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a burglary case, recovering 440 kilograms of cashews stolen from a warehouse in the New Kondli area of east Delhi. | X @DelhiPolice

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a burglary case, recovering 440 kilograms of cashews stolen from a warehouse in the New Kondli area of east Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by an employee of the shop who had access to the warehouse.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, when 60 buckets of cashews, weighing approximately 600 kg, were stolen from the shop's godown. The theft was reported by the shop owner, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked the burglars' escape route. "The footage revealed a tempo without number plates arriving at the godown, with three persons loading the cashew buckets. Later, the vehicle was traced in the name of Mukesh Sahu," a police official said.

"When questioned, Sahu disclosed that the burglary was masterminded by Sagar Khan, an employee of the shop who had access to the godown keys. He, along with Sachin, executed the theft and transported the cashews," the officer added.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sagar Khan near a hotel while he was attempting to escape, and Sachin was apprehended in Gharoli village. The police recovered 39 buckets (390 kg) of cashews from Khan and five buckets (50 kg) from Nitin Gupta, a local shop owner in Mandawali, who confessed to selling the remaining stock.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Khan (22) Mukesh Sahu (24) the tempo owner, Sachin (22) a school cab driver who assisted in the theft, and Nitin Gupta (35) the local shop owner who received the stolen goods. Further investigation is underway.

