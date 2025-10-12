Roorkee Accident Video: Biker Killed After Car Door Opens Suddenly, Truck Runs Over Him

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. The fatal incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the driver of a car parked in the middle of the road suddenly opening the vehicle’s door. A motorcycle approaching from behind crashes into the car door, causing the biker to fall to the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A truck that was closely following the bike then runs over the fallen rider, killing him instantly.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Gangnahar area of Roorkee in Haridwar district. After the accident, the car driver fled the scene with his vehicle. Upon receiving information, Gangnahar Kotwali police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and launched an investigation.

The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media. Police are searching for the absconding driver. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Puhva village in Roorkee.