Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-24 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-24 on Sunday, October 12, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-24 for Sunday, 12-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MW 796935 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: SIVANANDAN T

Agency No.: C 4168

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 796935 MO 796935

MP 796935 MR 796935

MS 796935 MT 796935

MU 796935 MV 796935

MX 796935 MY 796935 MZ 796935

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MO 824488 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: I ALLAPICHA

Agency No.: P 4339

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MT 442422 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: JAMEELA

Agency No.: W 2241

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0172 0677 0830 1559 1905 2036 3277 4640 4892 5973 7246 7344 7850 8014 8104 8326 8535 8805 9108

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1964 2438 3689 4139 5172 5228

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0344 0833 1137 1260 1356 1930 2399 2547 2751 3014 3621 4849 5038 6114 6416 6501 7041 7422 7811 7906 8046 8047 8067 8649 9238

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0489 0638 0852 1034 1071 1153 1166 1368 1402 1546 1744 1759 2048 2172 2233 2276 2303 2447 2489 2491 3025 3107 3199 3265 3364 3411 3620 3643 3683 3705 3872 3876 3893 4061 4084 4245 4338 4366 4629 4637 4694 4741 4745 4804 4885 4910 4947 5032 5201 5265 5274 5342 5495 5719 5770 5861 5945 6126 6210 6294 6408 6454 6639 6837 6849 6879 7830 7942 8032 8303 8407 8451 8454 8772 8821 8939

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0071 0412 0418 0438 0463 0495 0522 0841 0877 0920 0940 0948 1401 1509 1514 1557 1702 1715 1809 1820 1823 1912 2221 2247 2507 2592 2749 3487 3555 3842 3912 3934 3969 4000 4007 4102 4119 4176 4460 4646 4822 5013 5145 5161 5298 5373 5464 5720 5886 5888 6050 6074 6206 6258 6462 6511 6549 6550 6557 6745 6807 6846 6894 6921 6982 7205 7309 7404 7407 7503 7596 7605 7672 7704 7795 7798 7847 7907 7926 7932 8277 8338 8754 8891 8950 9005 9241 9271 9293 9406 9428 9775

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0004 0022 0030 0105 0270 0413 0447 0487 0580 0628 0639 0797 0826 0855 0918 0973 0998 1003 1078 1220 1275 1307 1320 1369 1405 1498 1505 1606 1621 1687 1836 1867 1892 1897 1900 2120 2165 2203 2430 2477 2479 2591 2786 2813 2820 2831 2876 2893 3053 3213 3274 3307 3373 3428 3442 3531 3603 3625 3870 3929 3993 4126 4189 4329 4330 4378 4380 4527 4687 4740 4747 4763 4785 4901 4918 5027 5095 5108 5147 5353 5363 5437 5503 5696 5758 5813 6039 6153 6239 6366 6451 6460 6491 6505 6564 6649 6663 6701 6732 6773 7013 7125 7195 7252 7373 7396 7402 7446 7552 7788 7813 7884 8025 8086 8207 8220 8299 8433 8489 8514 8549 8658 8686 8696 8740 8761 8852 8857 9035 9267 9307 9353 9367 9386 9389 9434 9442 9530 9624 9644 9647 9654 9713 9789 9816 9835 9869 9918 9971 9987

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-24: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.