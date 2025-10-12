Karnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover

Representation Image | PTI Photo

Bengaluru: Irked over daughter eloping with a person of her choice, the parents in Belagavi district perform her last rites by putting up a garland around her photo and hosting last rites lunch for the entire village.

The incident took place in Nagarala village in Raibagh taluk, Belagavi district, and the entire village, including the girl's three sisters and their family members participated in the rituals as well as the lunch.

Sushmitha (19), daughter of Shive Gowda was pursuing her graduation, when she fell in love with Vittal Basthawade (29), who was working as the village assistant in the Raibagh Tahashildar office. Since Shive Gowda was an affluent person of the village, the two eloped.

When Shive Gowda tried to lodge a complaint with the local police, Sushmitha gave a statement that she was major and it was her decision to go with Vittal and get married to him.

Shive Gowda returned home and performed her 13-day last rites and hosted lunch for the entire village, his relatives and friends.