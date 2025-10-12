 Karnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover

Karnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover

The incident took place in Nagarala village in Raibagh taluk, Belagavi district, and the entire village, including the girl's three sisters and their family members participated in the rituals as well as the lunch.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | PTI Photo

Bengaluru: Irked over daughter eloping with a person of her choice, the parents in Belagavi district perform her last rites by putting up a garland around her photo and hosting last rites lunch for the entire village.

The incident took place in Nagarala village in Raibagh taluk, Belagavi district, and the entire village, including the girl's three sisters and their family members participated in the rituals as well as the lunch.

Sushmitha (19), daughter of Shive Gowda was pursuing her graduation, when she fell in love with Vittal Basthawade (29), who was working as the village assistant in the Raibagh Tahashildar office. Since Shive Gowda was an affluent person of the village, the two eloped.

Read Also
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In...
article-image

When Shive Gowda tried to lodge a complaint with the local police, Sushmitha gave a statement that she was major and it was her decision to go with Vittal and get married to him.

FPJ Shorts
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season
'It's A Great Feeling': Harsh Dubey Reflects On Vidarbha's Trophy-Laden Season

Shive Gowda returned home and performed her 13-day last rites and hosted lunch for the entire village, his relatives and friends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee Returns To North Bengal To Review Flood Situation - VIDEO

Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case

Dalit Mahapanchayat Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Haryana Govt Over IPS Officer’s Suicide Case

Karnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover

Karnataka News: Belagavi Parents Perform ‘Last Rites’ For Daughter Who Eloped With Lover

'I Have No Complaints': Jitan Ram Manjhi After HAM(S) Gets 6 Seats In NDA's Final Seat-Sharing -...

'I Have No Complaints': Jitan Ram Manjhi After HAM(S) Gets 6 Seats In NDA's Final Seat-Sharing -...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...