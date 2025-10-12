PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her 106th birth anniversary on Sunday. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her 106th birth anniversary on Sunday, stating that her efforts to serve society would never be forgotten.

In a post on social media X, the PM recalled Scindia's key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Ji on her birth anniversary. Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and the BJP. Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them," the post read.

Known as the Rajmata of Gwalior, Scindia was born on October 12, 1919, and hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

A member of the Parliament, she was a founding member of the Jansangh.

Among the first few personalities to influence India in the last century, Rajmata was a decisive leader and a skilled administrator.

Known as the last ruler of Gwalior, Scindia started her journey in electoral politics in 1957 and later won the Guna Lok Sabha seat in her state on Congress's ticket.

Later, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and won an assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajmata came to the forefront of the BJP's leadership in 1980, when she was elected as one of the party's vice-presidents.

Scindia passed away in 2001 at the age of 81.

