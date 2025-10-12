 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth

A member of the Parliament, she was a founding member of the Jansangh. Among the first few personalities to influence India in the last century, Rajmata was a decisive leader and a skilled administrator.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her 106th birth anniversary on Sunday. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her 106th birth anniversary on Sunday, stating that her efforts to serve society would never be forgotten.

In a post on social media X, the PM recalled Scindia's key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Ji on her birth anniversary. Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and the BJP. Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them," the post read.

Known as the Rajmata of Gwalior, Scindia was born on October 12, 1919, and hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt
Hamas To Miss Peace Deal Signing, Set To Begin Releasing Israeli Hostages In Gaza Ahead Of Trump's Peace Plan Summit In Egypt
Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case
Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case
Read Also
One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...
article-image

A member of the Parliament, she was a founding member of the Jansangh.

Among the first few personalities to influence India in the last century, Rajmata was a decisive leader and a skilled administrator.

Known as the last ruler of Gwalior, Scindia started her journey in electoral politics in 1957 and later won the Guna Lok Sabha seat in her state on Congress's ticket.

Later, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and won an assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over...
article-image

Rajmata came to the forefront of the BJP's leadership in 1980, when she was elected as one of the party's vice-presidents.

Scindia passed away in 2001 at the age of 81.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party

Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party

After Uproar, Women Journalists Invited To Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Second Press...

After Uproar, Women Journalists Invited To Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Second Press...

Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case

Telangana: Tribal Woman Allegedly Raped, Dies Of Head Injuries In Medak; Police Register Murder Case

Shashi Tharoor Condemns Attack On Congress MP Shafi Parambil In Kerala, Calls Police Action...

Shashi Tharoor Condemns Attack On Congress MP Shafi Parambil In Kerala, Calls Police Action...

Ram Manohar Lohia Death Anniversary: Remembering The Socialist Visionary Who Fought For Equality

Ram Manohar Lohia Death Anniversary: Remembering The Socialist Visionary Who Fought For Equality