Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party

Patna: With the Bihar elections dates coming closer, former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar rejoined the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and expressed his happiness and commitment to strengthening the party.

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state's development and described him as "a very honest leader."

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Arun Kumar said, "...I am very happy after rejoining JD(U). I will make every effort to strengthen the party...Bihar has developed a lot under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar is a very honest leader..."

Kumar rejoined the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Saturday after a period of being a vocal critic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was re-inducted into the party in the presence of JDU working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and State unit chief Umesh Kushwaha.

Along with Arun Kumar, several of his supporters also joined the JDU on Saturday.

Welcoming Arun Kumar, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said, "Arun ji, we have been with you from the very beginning. You got separated somewhere along the way, but you have come back together, and we welcome you wholeheartedly. This is your old home. You can live comfortably in this house, and we will take care of providing whatever belongings you need. We welcome everyone to this JDU."

He further stated that Arun Kumar and Chandeshwar Chandravanshi, the former MP from Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency, will bring a storm to the land of Magadh. "We just saw Arun Kumar and Chandeshwar Chandravanshi share a warm hug. They will bring a storm in the Magadh region."

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

