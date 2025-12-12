Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Skids Off Road, Falls Into Ravine; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Skids Off Road, Falls Into Ravine (Screebgrab) | X

Chittoor: At least nine people were killed, while 22 others were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the early hours of Friday (December 12). At the time of the incident, 37 people were travelling in the bus. Six people are reported to be safe.

The bus was heading to neighbouring Telangana from Chittoor when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle fell off the road. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said the accident occurred around 4:30 am on Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road near a Durga temple.

"At least nine people died and 22 were injured as the bus fell off the ghat road. The bus did not fully plunge into the valley. It turned turtle... and got stuck," Bardar told PTI.

Visuals From The Spot:

STORY | At least nine dead, 22 injured as bus falls off road in Andhra Pradesh



At least nine people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell off a road and turned turtle here in Alluri Sitaramarajud district in the early hours of Friday, police said.



They said the bus, which… pic.twitter.com/Mx6Jg0oEiY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2025

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, four are reportedly in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident. He announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 12, 2025

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in an X post.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Statement:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep shock over the deaths in the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to provide assistance to affected families.

అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు జిల్లా చింతూరు వద్ద జరిగిన యాత్రికుల ప్రైవేటు బస్సు ప్రమాదం తీవ్రంగా కలిచివేసింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం విచారకరం. ప్రమాదంపై అధికారులతో మాట్లాడాను, బాధితులకు అందుతున్న సాయంపై వివరాలు తెలుసుకున్నాను. క్షతగాత్రులకు మెరుగైన వైద్య సాయం అందేలా… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 12, 2025

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals," Naidu said.

"I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," he added.