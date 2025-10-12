Shashi Tharoor Condemns Attack On Congress MP Shafi Parambil In Kerala, Calls Police Action ‘Unacceptable’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has condemned the alleged attack on Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil during a protest march at Perambra in Kerala's Kozhikode, calling it "unacceptable." | X @ANI & @vdsatheesan

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has condemned the alleged attack on Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil during a protest march at Perambra in Kerala's Kozhikode, calling it "unacceptable."

Tharoor emphasised that in a democracy, MPs, particularly those in the opposition, must be free to protest without fear, stating that such actions violate legal protections and democratic norms.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "The police attack on Shafi Parambil MP while he was leading a protest march is unacceptable. In a democracy, MPs, especially those in the opposition, must be free to dissent without fear or reprisal. Such actions violate legal protections and democratic norms. Strict action is imperative. When MPs are targeted for leading protests or voicing dissent, it weakens the very foundation of democratic accountability. Police brutality against a legislator is therefore not merely an individual wrong but a direct attack on parliamentary democracy itself."

The police attack on Shafi Parambil MP while he was leading a protest march is unacceptable. In a democracy, MPs—especially those in the opposition—must be free to dissent without fear or reprisal. Such actions violate legal protections and democratic norms. Strict action is… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2025

Tharoor also stated that Congress would refer the incident to the parliamentary privilege panel.

"In India's parliamentary democracy, MPs are not above the law, but they are protected by law to ensure they can discharge their constitutional duties without fear, coercion, or intimidation. Congress to move parliamentary privilege panel," he added.

Following the violent clashes in Perambra, the police have registered a case against Vadakara MP and KPCC Working President Shafi Parambil and several others. The FIR names 692 individuals, including prominent Congress leaders such as Kozhikode DCC President Adv. K Praveen Kumar, alleging that they attacked the police during the incident.

A separate case has also been registered against LDF workers, listing 492 identified individuals, for unlawful assembly, blocking roads, and obstructing vehicular movement.

MP Shafi Parambil, who sustained a fractured nose during the police action, underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Details of the FIR surfaced soon after his treatment.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced statewide protests on Saturday against what it calls "police brutality" against a sitting MP.

Kozhikode DCC President Adv. Praveen Kumar told ANI that the UDF will hold a mass protest meeting at 3 PM in Perambra, which AICC General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal will inaugurate.

Tension flared in front of the Kozhikode Police Commissioner's office as UDF workers staged a protest against the police and the Pinarayi Vijayan government, following violent clashes between UDF and CPM workers at Perambra. Protests continued late into the night in several parts of the state. Police faced resistance while removing demonstrators, and tension prevailed as Congress activists blocked roads at multiple locations before eventually dispersing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)