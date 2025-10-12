Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | PTI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has spoken over the phone with the father of a woman hailing from the state who was gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur and assured him of all support from the state government.

The woman hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district was studying at a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. She was gang-raped allegedly by some men on Friday evening outside the campus.

Majhi spoke with the woman's father, who is in Durgapur, on Saturday night.

Quoting Majhi, a CMO release said, "I am extremely saddened and heartbroken after learning about your daughter. I can feel the mental state of a father whose daughter was gang-raped. The state government is completely with you at this critical moment." The chief minister said that the state government is currently stressing the speedy recovery of the medical student and her ability to lead a normal life.

Majhi told the survivor's father that he has urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the culprits get the strictest punishment.

Majhi said that a senior Odisha official is in touch with the West Bengal government and is providing all necessary legal assistance.

He has directed the superintendent of police of Balasore district to be in touch with the Durgapur Police and provide necessary assistance.

Majhi assured the survivor's father of providing any other assistance required by the family.

Her father thanked the chief minister for his empathy and assistance.

Earlier on Saturday, Majhi, though a social media post, urged Banerjee to ensure speedy arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment for them.

West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the gang rape.

