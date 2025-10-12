 Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to the father of a medical student from Balasore who was gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, assuring full support. He urged WB CM Mamata Banerjee for strict punishment, coordinated legal assistance, and directed officials to help the family. Three accused have been arrested.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | PTI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has spoken over the phone with the father of a woman hailing from the state who was gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur and assured him of all support from the state government.

The woman hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district was studying at a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. She was gang-raped allegedly by some men on Friday evening outside the campus.

Majhi spoke with the woman's father, who is in Durgapur, on Saturday night.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Student Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Lucknow; Probe Underway
article-image

Quoting Majhi, a CMO release said, "I am extremely saddened and heartbroken after learning about your daughter. I can feel the mental state of a father whose daughter was gang-raped. The state government is completely with you at this critical moment." The chief minister said that the state government is currently stressing the speedy recovery of the medical student and her ability to lead a normal life.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Discs Allegedly Sold By Employees, Police Booked 2 For Cheating
Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Discs Allegedly Sold By Employees, Police Booked 2 For Cheating
NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here
NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here
Mumbai Crime News: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea In ₹1.16 Crore Cyber Fraud Case
Mumbai Crime News: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea In ₹1.16 Crore Cyber Fraud Case
Read Also
West Bengal: 3 People Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Medical College Student In Durgapur
article-image

Majhi told the survivor's father that he has urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the culprits get the strictest punishment.

Majhi said that a senior Odisha official is in touch with the West Bengal government and is providing all necessary legal assistance.

He has directed the superintendent of police of Balasore district to be in touch with the Durgapur Police and provide necessary assistance.

Majhi assured the survivor's father of providing any other assistance required by the family.

Her father thanked the chief minister for his empathy and assistance.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt To Soon Implement State-Level Student Safety & Mental Health Code Across...
article-image

Earlier on Saturday, Majhi, though a social media post, urged Banerjee to ensure speedy arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment for them.

West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the gang rape.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

NMAT Registration 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 18; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Lucknow Dalit Student Gang Rape Case, Hunt Continues For Remaining Suspects

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...