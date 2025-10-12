 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Student Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Lucknow; Probe Underway
A 16-year-old Dalit Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped by five unidentified men in a mango orchard in Lucknow’s Banthara area. Her acquaintance, who was with her, was beaten and fled. The assailants warned her not to report. Police have formed teams to identify and arrest the local suspects.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Student Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Lucknow; Probe Underway

Lucknow (UP): A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly raped by five unidentified men here, a police officer said.

About The Case

Vikash Kumar Pandey, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishnanagar, told PTI that the Dalit girl had left home around 12 pm on Saturday to visit her relative and was travelling on a motorcycle with an acquaintance.

"The girl and her acquaintance stopped to talk in a mango orchard near a petrol pump under Banthara police station limits, when five unknown men approached them. They beat up her acquaintance, who fled the scene. The men then raped the girl," Pandey said.

The assailants warned the girl against revealing about the incident to anyone and left the spot.

The rape survivor informed a male relative, who alerted the police.

Banthara Station House Officer Rana Rajesh Kumar told PTI several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the accused are locals from nearby villages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

