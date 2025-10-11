Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked

Parents will soon be able to verify whether their children’s schools have implemented the child safety measures mandated by the Maharashtra government |

A horrifying incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Palghar where twelve boys from Class 8 were brutally beaten by a 21-year old hostel monitor with sticks for not cleaning toilets properly, a report by Mumbai Now stated.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Gangaram Pathara, was arrested on Friday, October 10, and the police has sent him to two days custody. He was a former student of the school but currently studied at a nearby training institute. He was still allowed to stay in the school hostel and also act as a monitor. The report further added that the incident came to light after some of the victims told others about the beating.

Parents angry and shocked

The twelve boys who were brutally attacked studied at private tribal residential school in Palghar's Talasari. Their parents are angry and shocked about the whole incident. They have been questioning as how their children were told to clean toilets. Additionally, many questions are also being raised as who gave this former student the authority to act like a monitor and why the teachers or hostel staff did not stop the violence.

Meanwhile, in another news from Palghar this week, two minor students of an aided secondary Ashram school in Wada taluka, allegedly committed suicide by hanging late October 8 night. The tragic deaths sent shockwaves among students and created panic in the local community. The deceased were aged 14 and 15 years and were studying in Class 9 and 10 respectively. Both belonged to the same village in Mokhada. The exact reason behind their suicides remains unclear.