Palghar: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Childbirth At Manor Govt Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence & Delay In Ambulance Services | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: A 22-year-old woman from Dhuktan village in Palghar district died during treatment after giving birth, allegedly due to medical negligence and delay in ambulance services at the Manor Government Rural Hospital. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed questions about the state of public healthcare facilities in the district.

About The Case

According to sources, Preeti Jadhav, a resident of Dhuktan village, was admitted to Manor Rural Hospital on Sunday morning after she experienced labor pains. Doctors performed a normal delivery, but soon after childbirth, she suffered from severe bleeding due to uterine inversion (when the uterus turns inside out) — a serious obstetric emergency.

Doctors at the rural hospital recommended that she be shifted to a higher facility for specialized care. However, the 108 ambulance service was delayed, forcing her family to arrange for a private ambulance. During the journey, the oxygen cylinder ran out, and the vehicle had to turn back to the hospital to replace it, causing further delay.

Preeti’s condition worsened rapidly, and the family decided to divert the ambulance to the Silvassa Government Civil Hospital, where she was admitted late Sunday evening. Despite doctors’ efforts, she died early Monday morning during treatment.

Her husband, Rahul Jadhav, blamed the Manor hospital doctors and staff for negligence, claiming that the lack of timely medical attention and ambulance delay led to her death.

MLA Vilas Tare Demands A High-Level Inquiry

Following the incident, MLA Vilas Tare met with Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, demanding a high-level inquiry and strict action against the responsible medical officers, including Dr. Manali Kokate and Dr. Prashant Rajguru, the Medical Superintendent of Manor Rural Hospital.

Tare also demanded that the deceased woman’s family be compensated with ₹15 lakh and urged the government to expedite the opening of the proposed Trauma Care Centre at Manor, citing repeated complaints of inadequate emergency care in the region.

“When the patient’s condition was critical, she should not have been transferred elsewhere. Timely and adequate treatment could have saved her life,” — MLA Vilas Tare

A senior doctor stated that the hospital staff had made all possible efforts to control the bleeding and stabilize the patient before transfer, adding that an official inquiry into the incident is already underway.

The tragic case has once again highlighted the poor state of emergency healthcare services in Palghar, particularly in rural areas where patients often face long delays, shortage of ambulances, and lack of specialist doctors.

