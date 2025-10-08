Mumbai Metro Line 3 Inauguration Today: 6 Key Things Every Commuter Should Know

Mumbai Metro 3 Operations To Commence From October 9 | Representative Image

Mumbai’s long wait for its first fully underground metro is finally over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Worli (Acharya Atre Chowk) to Cuffe Parade section (Phase 2B) today, October 8. As the final 10.99 km stretch will start, it will complete the 33.5 km corridor, which starts from Aarey in North Mumbai to Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai. The full corridor, which was built at Rs 37,270 crore will be fully operational for the public from tomorrow, October 9. Here are some key features in six points:

Routes

All stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 are underground, except for Aarey (JVLR), which is at grade level. The corridor features 27 stations in total, running from the northern suburbs to South Mumbai.

The full list of stations is as follows:

Aarey (JVLR) – SEEPZ – MIDC – Marol Naka – CSMIA T2 – Sahar Road – CSMIA T1 – Santacruz – Vidyanagri – BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) – Dharavi – Shitladevi Temple – Dadar – Siddhivinayak Temple – Worli – Acharya Atre Chowk – Science Museum – Mahalaxmi – Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro – Grant Road – Girgaon – Kalbadevi – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – Hutatma Chowk – Churchgate – Vidhan Bhavan – Cuffe Parade.

We're delighted to announce that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded authorisation for passenger operations of #MetroLine3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations.



From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length

Timings

The schedule has been designed to accommodate both early commuters and late-evening travellers. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will depart at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day. The last service will leave at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Trains will operate at a frequency of every five minutes, ensuring smooth and timely travel across the entire route.

Fare

The fares are set to be affordable for travellers. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.

All decked up and ready to serve Mumbaikars !

Hon PM @narendramodi ji will shortly flag off the Mumbai Metro 3, phase 2B from Cuff Parade to Acharya Atre Chowk…



Few hours to go..

Travel time

The entire 33.5 km corridor from Aarey to Cuffe Parade will take about 1 hour which ideally takes about 1 and half hour.

Metro 3 line connects key areas

This is the first time a metro line has connected key areas including Kalbadevi, Girgoan, and Cuffe Parade. The journey will connect all business hubs, entertainment zone and airport in one seamless journey.

Energy saving

The project has been developed with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, featuring energy-saving systems and world-class passenger facilities at each station. It saves up to 2.61 lakh tonnes of C02 emissions every year.