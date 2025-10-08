'Decked Up & Ready To Roll!': First Look Of Fully-Decorated Mumbai Metro 3 Rake Unveiled; Worli To Cuffe Parade Stretch To Open Today |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s long wait for its first fully underground metro line is finally coming to an end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the final and most crucial stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) on Wednesday, October 8, marking a historic moment in the city’s public transport evolution.

First Look Of Decked Up Metro Rake Unveiled

Ahead of the grand inauguration, Mumbai Metro 3 shared the first photo of a metro rake beautifully adorned with flowers and garlands, a visual symbol of the city’s excitement for this long-anticipated launch. “Mumbai, your new travel buddy is all decked up and ready to roll! Hop on #MetroLine3 and reach Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade before your playlist ends,” the official handle of Mumbai Metro 3 posted on X, sparking immense buzz among commuters and netizens alike.

The phase being inaugurated, Worli (Acharya Atre Chowk) to Cuffe Parade, spans 10.99 km and completes the full 33.5 km underground corridor connecting Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade at the southern tip of Mumbai. With 11 new stations, the stretch links major heritage areas, commercial hubs, and residential zones such as Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, CSMT Metro, Churchgate and the terminus at Cuffe Parade.

Passengers Operations To Begin Tomorrow

While the inauguration ceremony will take place today, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has clarified that passenger operations will officially begin from Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Once fully operational, the Aqua Line is expected to revolutionize Mumbai’s north-south commute, a route infamous for traffic congestion and long travel hours. Officials estimate that the journey between Aarey and Cuffe Parade will take just 54 minutes. Train services will operate from 5:55 am, with the last trip at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by 11:25 pm.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 37,276 crore, Metro Line 3 represents one of India’s most complex infrastructure projects, designed entirely underground to decongest surface traffic and reduce pollution. With a distance-based fare system ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70, modern amenities and seamless connectivity to key business and cultural districts, the Aqua Line is poised to become the lifeline of Mumbai’s urban mobility network, reshaping how millions travel across the city.

