IndiGo Crisis Day 7: Mumbai Feels The Heat As Week-Long Flight Issues Deepen Nationwide; 32 Cancellations Reported Today

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air travel schedule remained heavily disrupted on Monday as IndiGo’s nationwide operational meltdown stretched into its seventh straight day, causing widespread cancellations across major Indian airports. While the crisis has affected passengers throughout the country, Mumbai, one of IndiGo’s busiest hubs, continued to witness major cancellations that derailed travel plans from early morning.

By 7 am, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had recorded 32 IndiGo cancellations, 10 arrivals and 22 departures, impacting key routes to Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Darbhanga, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. Airport officials said the ripple effect of the disruptions was expected to continue through the day, adding to the nationwide tally of 309 flights impacted by Monday morning.

Across India, more than 224 cancellations were pre-planned and communicated to passengers, officials confirmed, as the airline attempted to manage the crisis strategically. IndiGo had reportedly begun processing 100 per cent refunds for passengers booked up to December 6, even as fresh cancellations continued to pile up.

Delhi Sees Worst Hit

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport reported the highest number of disruptions, with 134 IndiGo flights cancelled, 75 departures and 59 arrivals, making it the epicentre of the crisis. In response, the airport issued a public advisory urging passengers to check real-time flight status before heading out. Authorities said they were coordinating with airline teams to minimise chaos inside terminals.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad Also Caught In The Crisis Loop

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport confirmed 127 cancellations, 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Officials said the next status update would be provided later in the evening. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport recorded 77 disruptions, splitting between 38 arrivals and 39 departures.

At Srinagar Airport, 16 flights (8 arrivals and 8 departures) were cancelled, while Ahmedabad reported 18 cancellations by 8 am. Passenger crowds were also reported at terminals in Chennai, Jaipur and Mumbai, where many travellers waited for updates amid confusion.

DGCA Turns Up The Heat

Amid the escalating crisis, aviation regulator DGCA granted IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Porqueras a one-time extension until 6 pm Monday to respond to the show-cause notice issued on December 6. The airline sought extra time citing “operational constraints linked to the scale of nationwide disruptions.” The DGCA, however, warned that no further extension will be granted, and said it would proceed ex parte if the reply is not submitted on time.

