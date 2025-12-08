Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Supriya Sule Offers Condolences, Calls For Strict Fire Audits Across India |

Mumbai, December 8: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the massive loss of lives in the devastating fire that broke out at a nightclub in Goa. Calling the incident extremely tragic and unfortunate, she extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific blaze.

गोव्यातील एका नाईट क्लबमध्ये लागलेल्या भीषण आगीत मोठ्या प्रमाणावर जिवितहानी झाली. ही घटना अतिशय दुःखद आणि दुर्दैवी आहे. या घटनेत मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या नागरीकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. जखमींवर उपचार सुरु असून ते सुखरुप घरी परत यावे ही ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना.



या घटनेमुळे नाट्यगृह,… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 8, 2025

A devastating fire ripped through the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, late Saturday night, claiming at least 25 lives and leaving several others injured. Most of the victims, including four tourists, reportedly died of suffocation after being trapped in the basement, pointing towards serious alleged fire safety and building code violations.

In her post on X, Sule said that treatment of the injured is currently underway and prayed for their speedy recovery. She added that the nation stands with the grieving families in this hour of unimaginable pain.

Questions Raised on Fire Safety Measures

The horrific incident has once again brought the spotlight on the poor enforcement of fire safety norms at public places, including nightclubs, theatres, malls, eateries, restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars. Sule wrote that in several establishments, fire safety systems either do not exist or are not operational when they are most needed.

She stressed that this tragedy should serve as a wake up call for authorities to urgently review safety preparedness across the state and beyond to prevent such avoidable disasters.

Demand for Statewide Fire Audits

Sule made a strong appeal for urgent fire audits of all commercial public spaces across the state. She urged the government to ensure that regular fire safety inspections are conducted across theatres, malls, eateries, restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and nightclubs without exception.

She also sought strict and immediate action against those found violating existing safety norms, stating that negligence cannot continue to cost innocent lives.

Call for National Level Safety Guidelines

Highlighting the seriousness of the incident, the MP said that fresh safety guidelines must be issued at the national level to prevent such tragedies in the future. She underlined the need for uniform safety standards and strict monitoring across the country to safeguard citizens.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has triggered a massive police probe and led to the suspension of government officials, raising serious questions over the enforcement of safety regulations in Goa’s thriving nightlife sector. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and assured stringent action against those responsible.

Sule concluded by stating that the lives lost in the Goa fire must not go in vain and that concrete measures must follow to avoid the repetition of such horrifying incidents.