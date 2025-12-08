 Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMilind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Sathe joined the Bar in 1982 and was designated a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in 2005 after more than 23 years of practice. He also served as the president of the Bombay Bar Association for seven years, from 2014 to 2021.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
article-image
Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Senior advocate Milind Sathe has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) for the State of Maharashtra, effective Monday, December 8. Sathe will now officially represent the state’s position in all court proceedings.

Veteran Lawyer With Over Four Decades of Experience

Sathe joined the Bar in 1982 and was designated a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in 2005 after more than 23 years of practice. He also served as the president of the Bombay Bar Association for seven years, from 2014 to 2021.

Handled PILs, Legal Aid Matters and Served as Amicus Curiae

FPJ Shorts
Tyre Maker CEAT Crafting Tyres To Unlock Exports To Europe & US, Cementing Dominance As A Global Brand
Tyre Maker CEAT Crafting Tyres To Unlock Exports To Europe & US, Cementing Dominance As A Global Brand
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video

Over the years, Sathe has appeared in several public interest litigations, legal aid cases, and has frequently assisted courts as amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Previously Represented State and BMC as Special Counsel

Sathe has earlier represented both the State of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as special counsel in significant matters.

Read Also
Nisha's Mumba: Nisha JamVwal Celebrates Milestone Birthdays, Food, And Libran Magic
article-image

Sathe Succeeds Birendra Saraf, Who Resigned in September

The appointment comes after former Advocate General Birendra Saraf resigned from the post in September, citing personal reasons. Saraf served as the state AG for a little over three years.

The government had requested Saraf to continue until a suitable replacement was appointed—following which Sathe has now taken charge as Maharashtra’s top law officer.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action