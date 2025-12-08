Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Senior advocate Milind Sathe has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) for the State of Maharashtra, effective Monday, December 8. Sathe will now officially represent the state’s position in all court proceedings.

Veteran Lawyer With Over Four Decades of Experience

Sathe joined the Bar in 1982 and was designated a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in 2005 after more than 23 years of practice. He also served as the president of the Bombay Bar Association for seven years, from 2014 to 2021.

Handled PILs, Legal Aid Matters and Served as Amicus Curiae

Over the years, Sathe has appeared in several public interest litigations, legal aid cases, and has frequently assisted courts as amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Previously Represented State and BMC as Special Counsel

Sathe has earlier represented both the State of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as special counsel in significant matters.

Sathe Succeeds Birendra Saraf, Who Resigned in September

The appointment comes after former Advocate General Birendra Saraf resigned from the post in September, citing personal reasons. Saraf served as the state AG for a little over three years.

The government had requested Saraf to continue until a suitable replacement was appointed—following which Sathe has now taken charge as Maharashtra’s top law officer.

