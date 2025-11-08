Nisha's Mumba: Nisha JamVwal Celebrates Milestone Birthdays, Food, And Libran Magic

The Poignant Arithmetic of Octogenarian Celebrations

There’s a curious paradox about celebrating someone’s eightieth birthday — we honor a long, joyous friendship and toast to memories of a life magnificently lived, yet somewhere deep within, I harbor a tiny twinge of time ticking by!

Celebrating longtime friend, legendary hotelier and Cornell University alumnus Dinesh Khanna — the visionary founder of Holiday Inn — at his iconic club at Juhu was nostalgia intertwined with a culinary feast. (Dinesh’s father and uncles opened Claridges in Delhi in 1956 , hoteliering runs in his veins.)

The foot tapping retro Bollywood music with strobe lights creating multicolour baubles on the walls while film luminaries descended to give Dinesh jhappi pappies until the wee hours of morning, felt somewhat like a retro film set from the eighties. I almost felt like Mithun Chakravarthy would come stomping out in boots and a rhinestone LED lit bomber jacket.

The entire Uddhav Thackeray clan arrived and stayed for the ceremonial cake cutting on stage, followed by Bollywood stars from Juhu paying homage to Mumbai’s ultimate foodie extraordinaire. Dinesh seemed to revel in his birthday as exuberantly as guests having a blast in the lounge decor setting- which brilliantly proves that joie de vivre is not tethered to chronological age. It’s about one’s indomitable youthful spirit and insatiable zest for life, isn’t it? Dinesh has always been an exemplary host but also enjoyed his own parties as much as we have! And music always forms an integral part of his celebrations.

The Currency of Cherished Friendships

In contrast, favorite restaurateur AD Singh orchestrated an intimate soirée at Mumbai’s beloved Olive with just a select circle of close friends. One of the most famous pioneers of Mediterranean fine dining in India created an unforgettable evening where he and his wife Sabina attended to each guest with love, care and warmth. His new Italian Chef mingled around sharing new additions to the menu and ensuring everyone tried his new creations.

The pasta seemed to be the favorite!

AD’s somewhat emotional message to his buddies as he cut his cake resonated profoundly: “as you grow older, you come to realize that your true wealth lies in special long term friendships”. I so agree with this philosophy and increasingly feel that clinging to grudges is an utter waste of time and emotional energy.

Olive has been a special part of my life as has AD. I can’t even imagine my life without Olive. Indigo is a thing of the past, which is sad. These have my all time Favorite’s and I pray Olive stays for my always - and AD Singh!

Birthday Constellations Under Libran Skies

Could it be that the months of January and February witness heightened celestial activity when the birds and bees are more animated? It certainly seems to be a glorious season of abundant birthdays. I’m not complaining because Librans are my favorite constellation of people.

Fitness luminary Nawaz Singhania celebrated her birthday surrounded by a glamorous gathering of loyal friends at a swish restaurant over lavish high tea that blended into a sunset champagne sundowner. Her signature effervescence and radiant warmth defined the evening, graciously hosted by jewelry couturiers Shibani and Neena Agarwal of Maharani Jewelers.

Nawaz’s hospitality and genuine care for each guest were the reason loyal friends flocked in until the end of the evening that extended until ten at night. I, who had meticulously planned to leave by seven in the evening, found myself among the last to depart. That’s the magnetic effect of one of the most enchanting evenings of this month. Singers, actors, bankers, Couturiers, movie producers, authors, you name it- they were there. And her Dansuesse daughter Nisa was the cynosure of all eyes! Lovely sprite danced happily around her mom and they playfully even ran around mid way over some phone teasing game! The bon homie and camaraderie between mother and daughter was tangible!

The Alchemy of Intimate Gatherings

More and more I find that celebrating treasured friends is joyous - Moreso than celebrating ones own birthday. And so for me , hosting an elegant sit-down lunch for close friend Roshni Damania and childhood school friend Sophie Premji proved to be one of those intimate afternoons where meaningful conversations and uninhibited laughter became the cornerstones of my day.

All of us sitting at that chatty table seized a welcome respite mid-week from our relentless work schedules. The indefatigable Abha Singh rushed directly from court proceedings while couturier Amy Fernandes postponed her bridal appointment to linger and converse longer than initially planned. Delna Jimmy Mistry spontaneously brought an additional sumptuous pineapple cake for the birthday girls to cut together, and our celebrations organically extended well into tea and coffee at half past five over three different Flavors of cake.

Weathering This Year’s Tempestuous Journey

Whomsoever I speak with lately has proclaimed this year to be among the most challenging they’ve weathered. My own year — as you already know from these meandering chronicles — has tested me to such an extent that I find myself fervently praying for some celestial respite. While the capricious stars have conspicuously tested our resilience, I am hopeful that these joyous celebrations and sustaining friendships will ease our burdens and usher happier times. Diwali heralds our New Year and I’m praying new happy joyous tidings away from anxieties and trials.

Have we truly absorbed and internalized the profound lessons we’re meant to learn from these testing times? I’ve definitively learned that we must embrace and make peace with life’s inevitable challenges while cultivating gratitude for all the blessings we possess — and perhaps that makes everything infinitely more bearable? And maybe the universe becomes kinder?

What’s your personal take on this turbulent year as it inexorably begins to draw to a close? — write in to my email.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at nishjamwal@gmail.com