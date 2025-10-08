Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 2B Ready For Inauguration Today; PM Modi To Throw Open Final Stretch Of Aqua Line From Worli To Cuffe Parade |

Mumbai: Mumbai's commuting landscape is poised for a historic transformation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the final and most crucial stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) on Wednesday (today), October 8, 2025. This highly anticipated event marks the completion of the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, promising to drastically cut travel time between the northern suburbs and South Mumbai.

11 New Stations To Be Added On Aqua Line

The phase being inaugurated is the Worli (Acharya Atre Chowk) to Cuffe Parade section (Phase 2B). This 10.99 km stretch will complete the full 33.5 km corridor, which runs from Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade at the southern tip of the city. The new section adds 11 vital underground stations, connecting key heritage areas, business hubs and residential pockets, including Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, CSMT Metro, Churchgate and the terminus at Cuffe Parade.

Operations For Passengers To Begin Tomorrow

While the inauguration ceremony takes place today, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has confirmed that passenger operations will officially commence from tomorrow, Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Timings Of First & Last Train On Aqua Line

The fully operational Aqua Line is a game-changer for North-South connectivity, a route notorious for crippling traffic congestion. Officials project the entire journey from Aarey to Cuffe Parade will now take approximately 54 minutes. Service timings are set to cater to commuters, with the first trains departing from both Aarey and Cuffe Parade at 5:55 am and the last service running at 10:30 pm, ending at at Terminal Stations at 11:25 pm.

The completion of the Rs 37,276 crore project is expected to majorly ease pressure on the suburban rail network and city roads. With its distance-based fare structure (ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70 for the full route) and modern amenities, Metro Line 3 is set to become the backbone of Mumbai's modern public transport system.

