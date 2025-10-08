Living In Cuffe Parade & Want To Catch A Flight From CSMIA T2? Here's How You Can Reach Faster With Mumbai Metro 3 |

Mumbai: The dream of a rapid, traffic-free connection between South Mumbai and the airport has finally turned into reality. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) today, the section between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, residents of the southernmost tip of the city can now zoom directly to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 2 (CSMIA T2), cutting travel time drastically and avoiding the city's notorious traffic snarls.

Speed & Convenience At Your Fingertips

The fully underground 33.5-km Aqua Line, running from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, is poised to be a game-changer for airport travel. What was once an unpredictable 1 to 2-hour road journey, particularly during peak hours, is now a smooth, reliable metro ride expected to take approximately one hour for the entire Cuffe Parade to Aarey stretch. The travel time specifically between Cuffe Parade and CSMIA T2 is estimated to be faster than the current road routes.

Your Direct Airport Route

To catch your international flight from CSMIA T2, simply head to the Cuffe Parade station, the southern terminus of the Aqua Line. Board the train heading North (Towards Aarey JVLR). The train will travel the entire length of South and Central Mumbai, passing through key stations like Churchgate, CSMT, Worli, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

You will alight directly at the CSMIA T2 metro station. The station is integrated with the airport terminal via a newly constructed 100-meter foot overbridge, reducing the walking distance and ensuring a seamless transition from the metro platform to the airport's check-in gates.

Fare & Frequency Details

Commuters can expect an affordable trip on the Aqua Line. The fare structure is distance-based, and a journey from the Cuffe Parade stretch to the Airport (nearly 30 km) is expected to be priced at Rs 50. This competitive pricing, combined with the major time savings, makes the metro the most attractive option.

The Aqua Line will operate from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm, with a high frequency of trains, every 3.5 minutes during peak hours, ensuring you won't have to wait long for your ride. This newly operational line is not just a transit solution; it is a vital upgrade to Mumbai's connectivity, bringing the city's south and the airport closer than ever.

