Mumbai Guide: Pani Puri, Samosa Pav, Dabeli; Delights From Across India

By: Manasi Kamble | October 08, 2025
Dahi Puri (Pune/Nashik) Originating from regions like Pune and Nashik, Dahi Puri is a softer, tangier cousin of Pani Puri. It offers a delightful mix of textures and flavours, commonly found across Mumbai chaat stalls.
Chole Tikki Chaat (Punjab/Delhi) Combining spicy chickpeas and crispy aloo tikki, this chaat is rich and flavourful. A favourite in Delhi and Punjab, it’s topped with curd, chutneys, and onions.
Samosa Pav (North India + Mumbai Twist) Samosa Pav is Mumbai’s fusion of North India’s samosa with the city’s beloved pav (bun). A hot samosa is placed between pav with chutneys and sometimes fried chillies.
Mirchi Bajji / Mirchi Vada (Andhra/Rajasthan) These are large green chillies stuffed with masala, coated in gram flour, and deep-fried. A spicy snack from Andhra and Rajasthan, it’s sometimes served as a chaat with chutneys.
Kachori (Khasta/Raj Kachori – Rajasthan/UP) Kachoris are deep-fried pastries filled with spicy lentils or peas, popular in UP and Rajasthan. Served alone or as chaat with curd and chutneys, they’ve found a home in Mumbai’s sweet shops and chaat stalls.
Pani Puri (Uttar Pradesh/Bihar) Pani Puri, known as Golgappa or Puchka elsewhere, is a burst of spicy, tangy, and sweet flavors. Spicy mashed potatoes or ragda and dipped in flavored water made with mint, tamarind, and spices.
Dabeli (Kutch, Gujarat) Originating in Kutch, Gujarat, Dabeli is a spicy-sweet mashed potato mixture stuffed in a pav, garnished with pomegranate, peanuts, and sev. It’s pan-toasted and served hot.
