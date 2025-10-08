'Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Asia’s Largest Connectivity Hub': PM Narendra Modi After NMIA, Metro 3 Inauguration |

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, marking a milestone in India’s aviation and infrastructure growth story. The Prime Minister hailed the project as Asia’s largest connectivity hub, symbolising India’s rapid progress and technological capability.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, “Now Mumbai has a new airport (NMIA), which will be Asia’s largest connectivity hub. Today, the city also has a fully underground metro to facilitate easy travel across Mumbai. Launching an underground metro with such careful construction in a city like Mumbai is a big achievement.”

A Step Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

PM Modi said the new airport embodies the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ — a developed India. The Prime Minister praised the airport’s design, saying, “The airport’s lotus-shaped structure reflects our heritage and culture. It will boost trade with other countries and enhance access to the global market.”

He emphasised that NMIA will play a key role in positioning Mumbai as a global hub for business, tourism, and logistics. The airport’s modern facilities, efficient connectivity, and sustainable design are expected to transform the travel experience and strengthen India’s aviation sector.

‘Air Travel for All’ Vision Realised

Reflecting on his government’s decade-long focus on expanding air connectivity, PM Modi said, “In 2014, I had said it was my dream that even people wearing hawai chappals (slippers) should be able to travel by air. To fulfil this, it was important to set up new airports across the country.”

He added, “When we came to power in 2014, India had only 74 airports. Today, that number has grown to more than 160.”

The Prime Minister said this expansion reflects inclusive development, bringing smaller towns and remote regions into the national aviation map.

Mumbai’s Infrastructure Takes Flight

The launch of both the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the fully underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 on the same day marks a transformative moment for the city. PM Modi said these projects are a testament to India’s growing urban capability, setting a new benchmark for connectivity, sustainability, and modern governance.