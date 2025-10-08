 Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Cement Block Falls From Under-Construction Building In Jogeshwari; Case Registered
Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Cement Block Falls From Under-Construction Building In Jogeshwari; Case Registered

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Tragic incident at Jogeshwari East: 22-year-old woman dies after cement block falls from under-construction building | File Photo

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday morning, a 22-year-old woman, Sanskruti Amin, who left her house to go office, died after a cement block fell upon her, causing her severe head injury. The incident took place at Thakur Road, Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East, around 9.30 am.

The victim was taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital by her father, Anil Amin; however, she was declared dead on arrival. By evening, the Meghwadi police recorded a statement of Amin, who filed a complaint against the builder, contractor, engineer and site supervisor of Shraddha Constructions.

Accident Details

As per the report by the BMC disaster management cell, the cement block fell from the Shivkunj Building, which is under redevelopment, and the work is being carried out by M/S. Majjas Shraddha Life. An incident of ACC block fall was reported to the cell at 12.52 pm Maharaj Bhavan, Thakur Road, Majas Wadi, Jogeswhari East. Dr Uzma (AMO-HBT Hospital) informed that Sanskruti Anil Amin was pronounced dead on arrival.

Father’s Statement to Police

In his statement to Meghwadi police, Anil Amin (56), who has a catering business near Dhobu Ghat in Jogeshwari East said that Sanskruti had done a course in Hotel Management and started working in RBL Bank, Goregaon West, from the past 4 to 5 days.

Also Watch:

“On Wednesday, Sanskruti left home for work at 09:30 am as usual. I heard a scream from outside and I went running and witnessed a crowd gathered outside. I went forward through the crowd and saw my daughter Sanskruti lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Her grandmother saw the white cement block falling over my daughter’s head. With the help of other residents, I took Sanskruti to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. But the doctors declared her dead,” Amin said in his police statement.

The police are investigating the matter further.

Inputs from Avdhut Kharade

